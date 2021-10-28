Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

