Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $289.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.01. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

