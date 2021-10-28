MASQ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218,333.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $218,333.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

