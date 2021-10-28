MasTec (MTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. MasTec has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.