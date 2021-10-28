Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

