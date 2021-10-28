Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 276.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $332.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

