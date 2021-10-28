Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $409.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $482.90 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

