Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.31 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.30 or 0.00312763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

