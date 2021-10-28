Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 4.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 28,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 39,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

