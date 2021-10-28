Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of Maxar Technologies worth $81,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,827.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

