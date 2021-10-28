Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $645,536.15

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $645,536.15 and approximately $67.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,839.07 or 1.00054588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00063068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00300703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00511991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00183534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.