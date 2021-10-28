MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.
MXL opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
