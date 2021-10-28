MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

MXL opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

