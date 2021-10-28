McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 411,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

