McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,766 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

