McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.66.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.44. 67,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.