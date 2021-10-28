McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.67. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

