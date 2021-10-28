McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $280.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.73 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

