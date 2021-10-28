McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.19.

MCD stock opened at $242.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

