MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 74.4% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. MDJM has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Get MDJM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDJH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDJM during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MDJM by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDJM during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.