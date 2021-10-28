Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.59

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.59 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.73). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63), with a volume of 15,239,148 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.59. The stock has a market cap of £222.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

