MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the September 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth $181,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the third quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth $415,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Shares of MITC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 30,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,541. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. MeaTech 3D has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.