Mediaset España Comunicación’s (GETVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GETVF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
