Mediaset España Comunicación’s (GETVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GETVF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

