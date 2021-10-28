Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating Sells 2,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.90. 6,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,070. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.