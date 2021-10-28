Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald Sells 10,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medpace stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,070. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $12,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

