Megacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $293,867.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00314760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,712,244 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

