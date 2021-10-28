MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.61

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

