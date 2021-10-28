Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 31,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,272,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after acquiring an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,902,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,735 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

