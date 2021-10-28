Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,108.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,108.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00304413 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

