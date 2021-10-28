Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading 2.3% Higher

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.44). 78,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 43,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.32. The company has a market cap of £14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

