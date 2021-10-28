Merculet One Day Trading Volume Hits $527,496.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.20 million and $527,496.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

