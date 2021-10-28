Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Meredith stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,547. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meredith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Meredith worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

