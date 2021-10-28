Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 296,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,410. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.