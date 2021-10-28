Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of CASH traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 32,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

