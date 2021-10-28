Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.
Shares of CASH traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 32,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.