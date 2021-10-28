Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 906,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.