Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,871.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $449,509.02 and approximately $1,871.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.