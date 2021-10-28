Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Methode Electronics worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

