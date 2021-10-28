MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $592.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

