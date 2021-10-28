Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,461.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,502.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.