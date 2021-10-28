Meyer Handelman Co. Has $13.03 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.65. The company had a trading volume of 249,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

