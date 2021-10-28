Meyer Handelman Co. Has $26.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $245.25. 90,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.66.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

