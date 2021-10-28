M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 276,944 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $126,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $88.30. 195,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

