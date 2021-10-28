M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 436,487 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $195,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,171. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $505.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.