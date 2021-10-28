M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 57,115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,919.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,074.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

