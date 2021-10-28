M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,049 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $81,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

RY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.37. 26,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

