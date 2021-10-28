M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,459.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $57.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,449.83. 127,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

