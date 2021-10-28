M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,867.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838,305 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $117,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 1,494,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,176,793. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

