M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,119 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Manulife Financial worth $96,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,810. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

