M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,100,926 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,926 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $145,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,217,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 69.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 163,168 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 674,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

