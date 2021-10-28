M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 247,779 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6,733.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,779 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $73,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $233.39. 410,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

