M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,623 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $98,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 586,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.